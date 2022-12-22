Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $292.00 at Truist Financial

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $270.00 to $292.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.43.

Shares of MTN opened at $242.39 on Thursday. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $335.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.02 and a 200-day moving average of $231.07.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

