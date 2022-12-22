Truist Financial Lowers Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Price Target to $6.00

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 226.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.47.

CYXT stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cyxtera Technologies has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 348.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

