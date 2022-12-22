Truist Financial Lowers Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Price Target to $6.00

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 226.09% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.47.
CYXT stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cyxtera Technologies has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85.
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
