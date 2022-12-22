Toro (NYSE:TTC) Price Target Lowered to $116.00 at Robert W. Baird

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s current price.

TTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NYSE:TTC opened at $112.87 on Thursday. Toro has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $115.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average is $92.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Toro by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Toro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toro by 1.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 27.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

