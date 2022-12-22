argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $478.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $471.00 to $478.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARGX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on argenx from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair began coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.50.

argenx stock opened at $382.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $376.62 and its 200 day moving average is $368.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.79. argenx has a one year low of $249.50 and a one year high of $407.93.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in argenx by 69.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 32.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 13.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in argenx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in argenx by 144.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

