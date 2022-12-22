Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.60.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $328.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.66 and a 200-day moving average of $302.18. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $430.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

