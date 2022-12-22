Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. Analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Glaukos by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,648,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Glaukos by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,321,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160,347 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,056,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

