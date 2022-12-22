Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Stock analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 13.13.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at 12.40 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Electric has a 52-week low of 7.01 and a 52-week high of 15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.19 by -0.24. The firm had revenue of 1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.50 million. Analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland purchased 422,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 9.85 per share, for a total transaction of 4,164,254.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 9,385,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 92,445,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 72.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.