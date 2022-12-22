Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $49.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.60. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,178.29% and a negative return on equity of 52.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 118.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 205,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 728,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 336,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

