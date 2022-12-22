Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $49.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.60. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 118.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 205,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 728,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 336,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.
