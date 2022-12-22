Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Markel (NYSE:MKL)

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,290.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Markel has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,243.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,236.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel will post 65.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Markel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Markel by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Markel by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

