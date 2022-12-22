Barclays Lowers Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Price Target to $10.00

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

NYSE VIV opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,135,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 198,702 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,463,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 746,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,452,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 393,787 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 95,105 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.