Barclays Raises Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $9.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink lowered Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%. Analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 31,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 804.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 610,892 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

