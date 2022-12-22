Barclays Raises Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $9.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink lowered Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.
Zymeworks Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.
Institutional Trading of Zymeworks
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 31,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 804.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 610,892 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
