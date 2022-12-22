Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Applied Digital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APLD opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,425,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,087.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Rench sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,436.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wes Cummins bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,425,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,087.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 385,000 shares of company stock worth $832,750. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 54.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 120,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 25.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 129.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 369,353 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

See Also

