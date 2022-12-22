Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.56. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,658,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,677,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,658,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,677,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $30,759.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,272.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $7,944,306. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

