Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.65.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $317.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 152.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,269,562,000 after purchasing an additional 351,517 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,416,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,619,000 after buying an additional 39,751 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,227,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

