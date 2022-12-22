Piper Sandler Increases SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $390.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s previous close.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.28.

SEDG opened at $323.16 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.29, for a total value of $750,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 154,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,469,276.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,625 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 29.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 103,466 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,334,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

