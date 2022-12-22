X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $55.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

