Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2022

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Nkarta Trading Down 4.5 %

Nkarta stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.06.

Insider Transactions at Nkarta

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,995.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Nkarta by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 509,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the second quarter valued at about $590,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the second quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.