Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta Trading Down 4.5 %

Nkarta stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.06.

Insider Transactions at Nkarta

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,995.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Nkarta by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 509,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the second quarter valued at about $590,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the second quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.