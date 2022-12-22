BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BTCM opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. BIT Mining has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.39.

Shares of BIT Mining are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, December 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 97,715 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 2,768.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 503,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 437,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 51,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

