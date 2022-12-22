BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
BIT Mining Trading Up 6.7 %
BTCM opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. BIT Mining has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.39.
Shares of BIT Mining are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, December 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 23rd.
BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.
