CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Down 4.3%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. Approximately 30,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,005,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $233,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,749.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $233,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,749.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,252. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 24.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 71.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 378,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 16.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 86,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

