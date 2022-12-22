Insider Buying: Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Purchases $19,285.00 in Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $19,285.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, December 19th, Ian Jiro Harris purchased 5,010 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $20,040.00.

Shares of CTLP opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.63 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 657,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 18,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

