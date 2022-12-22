Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Major Shareholder Harriett J. Robinson Acquires 68,750 Shares of Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,042,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,572,306.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gray Television Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:GTN opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $963.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.60. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.70 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

GTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Gray Television to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price target on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gray Television by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Gray Television by 44.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 20.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 195.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 195,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 129,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Gray Television in the third quarter valued at about $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

