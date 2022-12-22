Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO Sells $1,272,000.00 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $1,272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,775,800 shares in the company, valued at $37,684,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

Shares of VRNA opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. Verona Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNA. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

