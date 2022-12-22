The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Mary Ellen Adcock Sells 43,000 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kroger Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KR opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Kroger

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $283,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

