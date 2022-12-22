Insider Buying: Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Acquires 260,870 Shares of Stock

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 260,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,003,901. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cosmos alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 801,261 shares of Cosmos stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $496,781.82.

On Thursday, October 20th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 12,500,000 shares of Cosmos stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00.

Cosmos Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of COSM opened at $8.02 on Thursday. Cosmos Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cosmos

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Cosmos Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Rating ) by 444.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,799 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.46% of Cosmos worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Rating)

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care and baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.