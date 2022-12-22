Insider Buying: Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Acquires 260,870 Shares of Stock

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 260,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,003,901. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 801,261 shares of Cosmos stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $496,781.82.
- On Thursday, October 20th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 12,500,000 shares of Cosmos stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00.
Cosmos Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of COSM opened at $8.02 on Thursday. Cosmos Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cosmos
Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care and baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce marketplace.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cosmos (COSM)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.