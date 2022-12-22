Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) CEO Steven R. Gardner Sells 102,638 Shares

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,839,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

