Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Director Guichao Hua Buys 54,264 Shares

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) Director Guichao Hua bought 54,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,617,866.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,612,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Agrify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGFY opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $854,026.80, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. Agrify Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($12.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($10.05). The business had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Agrify had a negative return on equity of 67.86% and a negative net margin of 208.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agrify Co. will post -27.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agrify

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 122.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 5.0% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 276,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 72.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on Agrify from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Agrify to $1.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Stories

