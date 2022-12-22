Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Mark E. Jagiela Sells 67,631 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $89.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.84.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

