Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 908,265 Shares

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 908,265 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,038,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,431,782.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATXS shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

About Astria Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

