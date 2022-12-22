Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 908,265 Shares

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 908,265 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,038,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,431,782.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Astria Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $13.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATXS shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th.
About Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
