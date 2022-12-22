Insider Selling: Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Director Sells 162,827 Shares of Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Director Donald Richard Lindsay sold 162,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.08, for a total transaction of C$8,317,203.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 488,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,934,650.92.

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

TSE TECK.A opened at C$52.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$33.31 and a one year high of C$62.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

