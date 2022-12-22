Insider Selling: Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Director Sells 162,827 Shares of Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Director Donald Richard Lindsay sold 162,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.08, for a total transaction of C$8,317,203.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 488,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,934,650.92.
Teck Resources Trading Up 1.5 %
TSE TECK.A opened at C$52.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$33.31 and a one year high of C$62.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23.
About Teck Resources
