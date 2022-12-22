Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHY opened at $11.28 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.