Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0292 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Extendicare Price Performance

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. Extendicare has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $6.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXETF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Further Reading

