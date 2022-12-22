Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0588 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Medical Facilities Trading Up 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:MFCSF opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MFCSF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.