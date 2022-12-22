Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHY opened at $11.28 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
