Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BLMC opened at $3.73 on Thursday. Biloxi Marsh Lands has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Company Profile

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in Louisiana and Texas. Its principal assets are surface and mineral rights to approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

