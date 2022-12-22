Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Grupo Carso’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Grupo Carso Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GPOVY opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.64. Grupo Carso has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.
About Grupo Carso
