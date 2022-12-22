The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HYB stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $498,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

