The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of HYB stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
