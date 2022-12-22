Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.06.

Insider Activity

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

