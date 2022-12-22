ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $63.53 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.78.

Institutional Trading of ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $135.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.