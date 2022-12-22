Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Worthington Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Worthington Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.22. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Blom bought 5,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $206,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $710,188. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 22.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 16.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

