CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20.

CION Investment stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. CION Investment has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $582.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,555. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,550 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in CION Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CION Investment by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CION Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

