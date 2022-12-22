First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FAM stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

