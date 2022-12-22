First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FCT)

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2022

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCTGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FCT opened at $9.62 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.