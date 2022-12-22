First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FCT opened at $9.62 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

