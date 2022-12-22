First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $15.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSD. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 29.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 44,219 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,519,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

