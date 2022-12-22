RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Announces Dividend of $0.00

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

RENN Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

RCG opened at $1.96 on Thursday. RENN Fund has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Institutional Trading of RENN Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RENN Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in RENN Fund were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About RENN Fund

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

