First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FMY opened at $11.40 on Thursday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund ( NYSE:FMY Get Rating ) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

