Bancolombia S.A. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6545 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Bancolombia has a payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.5%.
Bancolombia Stock Performance
Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. Bancolombia has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on CIB shares. UBS Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.
Institutional Trading of Bancolombia
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 74.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
