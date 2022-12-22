The European Equity Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EEA)

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
The European Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 22.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
The European Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EEA opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23. The European Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $11.93.
The European Equity Fund Company Profile
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
