Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Declares Dividend of $1.98

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 1.9765 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 19.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
NIE opened at $20.31 on Thursday. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
