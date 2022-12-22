Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Declares Dividend of $1.98

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 1.9765 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 19.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NIE opened at $20.31 on Thursday. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $241,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 87.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 202.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 41,793 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

