Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc (LON:GV1O) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc (LON:GV1O – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Stock Performance

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 stock opened at GBX 88 ($1.07) on Thursday. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 has a one year low of GBX 86 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 91 ($1.11). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87.99.

About Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in growth capital, long term renewable energy projects including ground mounted solar, roof mounted solar and small wind sectors. It seeks to invest in projects based in the United Kingdom.

