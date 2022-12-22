Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc (LON:GV1O) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc (LON:GV1O – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Stock Performance
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 stock opened at GBX 88 ($1.07) on Thursday. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 has a one year low of GBX 86 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 91 ($1.11). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87.99.
About Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1
