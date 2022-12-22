Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0147 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Sandstorm Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $72,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.